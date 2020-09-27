Jeff Carson Releases “God Save The World”

Country music standout Jeff Carson takes us back to the early 2000s with the re-release of his 2003 hit, “God Save The World.” This single is more relevant now than ever, igniting hope for the future in a world longing for change. “God Save The World” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!

“I was excited about the opportunity of recording this song. I have always loved ballads with meaningful lyrics, and this song, I believe, expresses the feelings of so many people in these trying times we’re all living in,” shares Carson.

Carson has always sought out a life of giving, whether it be through a song or serving his local community as a police officer in Franklin, Tennessee. “God Save The World” is a mere reflection of Carson’s compassionate nature towards being a vessel of solitude in times of conflict and confusion. Carson, paired with the re-release of “God Save the World” provides lasting peace of mind and desired salvation to listeners.

“Without a doubt, this song is more relatable to today’s society than when I cut it years ago,” admits Carson. “This year has been bad and I think people will appreciate its message. It just felt like the right time to re-record it.”

More About Jeff Carson:

Jeff Carson has come full circle with careers that have allowed him to do the two things that he loves – music and police work. While singing demos on songs that turned into hits for Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”), and Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”).” Singing demos turned into a lucky decision for Carson when he met record producer and publisher Chuck Howard, who cut three or four songs on him that were good enough to pitch to labels. Howard was instrumental in getting him his label deal at Curb Records, and soon a single, “Yeah Buddy,” released to radio. This was his first charting single and was followed up with ‘Not On Your Love,’ which went number one. The following single, ‘The Car,’ became a top-five hit, topping out at number two. Carson had several other singles, including “Real Life (Was Never The Same Again)” from his album “Real Life.” An album release party was planned for “Real Life” on September 11, 2001. That morning terrorists hijacked two planes to attack the Twin Towers in New York City and one that attacked the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A fourth plane was hijacked from the terrorists and crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The song made it into the Top 20 but it all changed when Carson decided to switch from music to law enforcement.