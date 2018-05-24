Jeannie Seely Tapped As ‘Willie’s Roadhouse’ Host

Country legend JEANNIE SEELY has been tapped as an on-air personality for “WILLIE’S ROADHOUSE,” WILLIE NELSON’s Classic Country channel on SIRIUSXM. SEELY is set to make her debut over MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND; the show will air weekly beginning SUNDAY, MAY 27th from noon to 4p (ET).

“The only thing better than being able to play Classic Country music is to be able to do it at ‘WILLIE’S ROADHOUSE,’” shared SEELY. “I’m so excited to be a part of the SIRIUSXM family and play the music of my peers!” Added NELSON, ”I’m so glad JEANNIE SEELY is on the ‘ROADHOUSE.’ She is a good friend and will do a great job.”