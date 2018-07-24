Jeanne Ashley Exits MD/Afternoons At WFEZ/Miami, Mike Kruz Moves From Sister WFLC To Replace

After nearly six years doing MD/afternoons at COX AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI, JEANNE ASHLEY exits and is in search of her next opportunity. MIKE KRUZ, from sister WFLC is the new afternoon host at WFEZ.

GARY WILLIAMS, Dir./Branding & Programming told ALL ACCESS, “MIKE KRUZ, from sister Top 40 WFLC, is the new afternoon host at WFEZ. He joined CMG back in 2012 on sister station WFLC where he hosted middays until his promotion to afternoon drive on WFEZ, MIAMI’s number one AC.

“I am really excited to welcome MIKE back to the AC side of the building! MIKE is a multi-talented personality who brings many years of experience to our brand. His energy, passion for radio along with his commitment to our community makes him a perfect fit for EASY 93.1.”

“As one of the original staffers, I joined WFEZ shortly after they went on the air am proud of the work we did becoming the #1 AC in MIAMI. It was not an easy battle. It’s good to leave on a high note.”