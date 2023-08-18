Jean-Michel Jarre Collaborates with Nina Kraviz on “Sex in the Machine Take 2” Released August 18 via Sony Music

Jean-Michel Jarre has collaborated with legendary techno artist Nina Kraviz to create “Sex in the Machine Take 2.” The track is a rework of “Sex in the Machine,” taken from Jarre’s acclaimed 2022 album OXYMORE.

“Sex in the Machine Take 2” brings Nina’s unique style to the table, progressing the dark, mechanical rhythms of the original into something more hypnotic and atmospheric. The track’s syncopated beat interplays with an ambient soundscape of layered synths, dark melodic motifs and Nina’s own additional vocals. “Sex in the Machine Take 2” is a journey through ambiance, melody, rhythm, and progression, designed to transport the listener to a state of meditative euphoria.

Speaking about the track, Jean-Michel Jarre said: “Beyond her style as one of the most influential DJ’s today, Nina has a unique way of using her voice which adds a dark poetic colour to her tracks. She brings her haunted futuristic signature to ‘Sex in the Machine Take 2,’ which works so beautifully.”

Internationally renowned Siberian electronic music artist Nina Kraviz is the most successful woman in her field: headliner of the world’s largest music festivals, acclaimed producer, singer, songwriter and the founder of two record labels трип (trip) and Galaxiid.

The rework continues a series of collaborations from the album, including most recently “SYNTHY SISTERS TAKE 2” with Adiescar Chase, and previously “EPICA TAKE 2” with Marseille-based Electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist French 79; “EPICA EXTENSION” with Brian Eno; “BRUTALISM TAKE 2” with Martin Gore; and “BRUTALISM REPRISE” with Deathpact.

The original “Sex in the Machine” track appears on Jarre’s album OXYMORE crafted as a tribute to the French roots of electronic music which has had a major influence on the music production of the genre over the years. OXYMORE is also an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, an iconic figure in electronic and classical music, and one of Jarre’s influences at the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM) where he studied. OXYMORE was released in October 2022. Conceptually it is his most ambitious and groundbreaking album to date, and the first commercial release of this scale which fully utilizes multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D). Jarre produced, composed, recorded and mixed in 360 degree audio in the “Innovation” studios at Radio France.

OXYMORE is out now. The album is available as CD, Double Vinyl and digital in Stereo, Binaural, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. The physical product includes a code to access the highest quality Binaural master as intended by Jean-Michel Jarre when producing the album.

ABOUT NINA KRAVIZ

Famous for an eponymous artist album and two critically acclaimed DJ mixes for fabric and DJ Kicks, Nina has become one of the foremost curators of electronic music today. In 2017 she was declared ‘DJ of the Year’ by Mixmag, cementing her status within the global music community. Nina reaches wider, deeper and further back in search of cosmic and inspirational sounds: she performs at the world’s most unusual locations including the Eiffel Tower and Great Wall of China, the biggest festival stages and tears up underground club parties. In the studio she lets her productions evolve without constraints, resulting in a varied yet coherent discography. On the one hand, “tarde”, “this time” or “skyscrapers” show an unexpected yet fresh crossover side of herself. On the other hand, “bailando”, “hace ejercicios” or “all his decisions” are club tracks proving she is always ahead of the curve.

Nina’s authentic, creative and strong personality, her unique music style and constant pursuit of deeper feeling, make her one of the most outstanding music talents around the world.

ABOUT JEAN-MICHEL JARRE

Jean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation. From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefro’nt of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that “today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums”.

Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.

Jarre’s current catalog, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations. Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural and environmental message. He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first western musician to be invited to perform in China and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the Sahara Desert, the Forbidden City & Tiananmen Square, the Eiffel Tower, the Dead Sea, Al Ula and more. He has consistently sold-out arena and stadium tours across the continents, as well as performing at major festivals including Coachella. In 2021, he rang in the new year with Welcome To The Other Side, a groundbreaking livestream broadcast worldwide from a virtual Notre Dame in Paris. U.S. touring & live entertainment trade publication US Pollstar states that the livestream attracted record breaking audiences of over 75 million viewers worldwide across various platforms, television and VR. His brand new OXYMORE immersive project is out now worldwide.

