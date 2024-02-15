JDM Music + Sound LLC Welcomes Jon Granat

JDM Music + Sound LLC proudly announces the addition of Jon Granat to its leadership team as a Partner. Jon Granat, formerly the Senior Vice President of Global Sync Licensing at Nettwerk Music Group, brings a wealth of experience to JDM. At Nettwerk, a renowned Record Label and Publishing company, he successfully led a global team, steering strategies in creative, licensing, and business development. His work involved collaboration with prominent artists such as Passenger, St Lucia, Vacations, SYML, and others.

Joel Dean, a founding partner of JDM Music + Sound, expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the company. His wealth of experience across the music industry will be invaluable to bringing opportunities to the JDM catalog and our roster of composers.”

Speaking of his new role, Jon Granat stated, “It’s an honor to be a partner here at JDM. This company has consistently raised the bar for trailer music, and now we intend to raise it even further.”

Before his tenure at Nettwerk, Jon Granat’s diverse career spanned various roles, including Licensing, Clearance, A&R, Music Supervision, and Artist Management. He has worked with esteemed companies such as BMG, Chrysalis, Warner Bros Television, Warner/Chappell Music, and has been involved with freelance projects. His portfolio includes collaborations with iconic artists and bands like Blondie, Outkast, and Paul Simon, and contributions to popular TV projects such as Veronica Mars, One Tree Hill, and Nip/Tuck.

About JDM Music + Sound LLC:

JDM Music + Sound is a premier full-service music company specializing in custom music and sound design for advertising and motion picture advertising. Known for its innovative approach and creative excellence, JDM Music + Sound has established itself as a leader in the industry, offering a wide range of services that cater to the unique needs of motion picture advertising. With a commitment to quality and a passion for creativity, JDM Music + Sound continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of music and sound design. Visit https:/www.jdmmusic.net.