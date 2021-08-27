JD Shelburne Presented With 2021 ‘Best Kentucky Musician/Band’ Award By Kentucky Living Magazine

Country music standout JD Shelburne has been presented as the winner of “Best Kentucky Musician/Band” by Kentucky Living Magazine as part of their 2021 “Best in Kentucky” awards. Each year, the magazine celebrates everything about their great state with categories ranging from destination, eats and drinks, outdoors, shopping, and of course entertainment. Kentucky fans have spoken and have voted for Shelburne as their number 1 artist, with Tyler Childers taking second place and Black Stone Cherry in third. Past recipients of this award include Chris Stapleton, Jericho Woods, the Kentucky Headhunters, and the Penny Loafers. Shelburne’s surprise presentation of the special award is posted on the magazine’s website and YouTube channel.

“I am so honored and humbled to be the 2021 winner of the Best Kentucky Musician/ Band! I can’t even believe this,” says Shelburne. “I know how many artists fill our great state with tremendous talent and to win this award has made my summer! Thank you to all my fans who voted for this. I have a special place on my wall for this award. I am so proud to represent our great state as ‘Best in Kentucky!’” shares Shelburne.

Shelburne is set to take the main stage in his home state at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday, August 28th for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series with EXILE and Jameson Rodgers, as well as performing as a featured artist at the Pepsi Plaza Concert Series at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, September 9th. He will be playing music and fan favorites from his latest album, Straight From Kentucky, including “Church Pew Barstool,” and “Hometown in My Headlights.”

Shelburne has taken the music industry by storm, having features in CMT, GAC, People, Newsmax, and NBC. With fans always wanting more, he continues to deliver by dedicating time to the studio and a busy tour schedule. Shelburne graced the cover of the 2020 Kentucky Tourism Visitor’s Guide which shares travel tips, stories, and regional highlights for tourists and visitors.

After building close bonds with fans through live virtual performances, he has announced several upcoming tour dates listed below. Shelburne has a lot in store for the upcoming months that country music fans will not want to miss!

“So excited to headline the Pepsi Plaza at the KFC Yum! Center near my hometown. I am humbled to be chosen for the concert series at one of the most prestigious arenas in the area. It’s an incredible feeling to get a call for these types of headline gigs,” shares Shelburne.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

AUG 28 – Kentucky State Fair / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 29 – Assembly Food Hall / Nashville, Tenn.

SEPT 3 – Street Grub and Hops / Louisville, Ky.

SEPT 5 – Assemble Food Hall / Nashville, Tenn.

SEPT 9 – KFC Yum! Center Pepsi Plaza Concert Series / Louisville, Ky.

SEPT 10 – Shawe & Pope John Festival / Madison, Ind.

SEPT 11 – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum / Mount Vernon, Ky.

SEPT 14 – Private Event / Lexington, Ky.

SEPT 16 – Private Event / Bardstown, Ky.

SEPT 17 – Sparc Hope Mask for Aid Ball – Mellwood Art Center / Louisville, Ky.

SEPT 18 – Fall Heritage Festival / Cowan, Tenn.

About JD Shelburne:

Nashville-based country music artist JD Shelburne was raised on a tobacco farm in Taylorsville, Kentucky, just outside of Louisville. When JD was 19, he found a guitar after the death of his grandmother. He quickly learned how to play it, and began writing and singing songs on his own. By his sophomore year of college, he had found a few gigs at some local bars in Louisville & Lexington, Kentucky area venues, developing a large base of fans along the way.

His debut single and video for “One Less Girl” world premiered on CMT in 2018, and then went on to become a Top 30 Music Row charted song on country radio. CMT again world premiered his second song and video for “She Keeps Me Up Nights” in April of 2019, which peaked at #3 of their 12 Pack countdown series. In 2020, Shelburne was featured on the cover of the 2020 Kentucky Tourism Visitor’s Guide, Kentucky Living, and was the May Artist of the Month for Texas Roadhouse. JD’s video for “Church Pew Bar Stool” hit #1 on CMT’s 12-pack countdown and he was recently honored with a display at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame as well as a formal acclamation from Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, honoring JD Shelburne for his accomplishments in country music. His new album Straight From Kentucky is available now.

