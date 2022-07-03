Jazz Singer-Songwriter Sarah Bernadette Turns A New Leaf On Debut Full-Length Album

Taking listeners from the sultry-paradise that is “Drink Me In” to the brokenhearted freedom found in “Lonely With You,” there is an underlying journey of self-discovery which Bernadette candidly presents. The album also includes Bernadette’s first Spanish-language release, “Pintaste La Ciudad,” a poignant track that explains her shift in outlook from color to black after a breakup. In summation, she says, “New Leaves explores love found, love lost and self-love rediscovered underneath it all through self-reflection.” Hoping to foster connection through her music, the singer-songwriter was intentional with the album’s thematic structure and botanical symbolism which serve to create a stronger message overall. “This album marks the beginning of me believing in myself and my emotions, and I hope it can spark the same feeling in my listeners.”

Sarah Bernadette is a New Jersey-born singer-songwriter whose music fuses pop, jazz, and R&B influences to create a unique sound. She has her master’s degree from New England Conservatory in Contemporary Improvisation (’21) and her Bachelor of Music in Songwriting and Voice Performance from Berklee College of Music (’18). Her music is deeply personal; through her writing and her performances, she hopes to form meaningful connections with her audience and listeners. She is an expressive performer and improviser with a love for jazz voice. Sarah has worked with Kathleen Flynn, Dominique Eade, Cristi Catt, and more recently Grammy-winner Cecile McLorin Salvant, whom she considers one of her biggest musical inspirations. You can find Sarah Bernadette’s music on all streaming services, including her most recent releases: “in/process” and her single, “Green”. Stay tuned for her first full-length album, New Leaves, out May 27.