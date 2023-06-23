Jazz Saxophonist Marcus Click Releases Highly Anticipated Album “Brand New Day”

Saxophonist Marcus Click released his latest album “Brand New Day” on May 12, 2023, marking a major milestone in his illustrious career as a jazz musician.

The album is a unique blend of traditional jazz and contemporary music, with a focus on showcasing Marcus’ virtuosity on the saxophone. Featuring a mix of original compositions and contemporary standards, “Brand New Day” is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing this album and can’t wait for people to hear it,” said Marcus. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into every track, and I think it really shows. I’m excited to share my passion for jazz with the world.”

Marcus has been a fixture in the jazz community for almost two decades, having collaborated with some of the most respected musicians in the genre. He has earned critical acclaim for his previous albums, which have showcased his exceptional talent on the saxophone.

The compilation « Brand New Day » is being produced by Grammy-nominated producers, Mel Holder, and Roger Ryan, who have worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. It will also host Chart-topping artists and Grammy musicians, such as Jeff Pegues, JMatt, Joshua Lutz, Bob Baldwin, Jonathan Fritzen, William Green and Madoca Kawahara.

The album is available on all major streaming platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl: www.tinyurl.com/2xc5nces

“Brand New Day” is a testament to Marcus’ enduring passion for jazz, and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre. With this latest release, he cements his status as one of the most talented saxophonists of his generation.

For more information, visit Marcus Click’s official website at www.marcusclick.com