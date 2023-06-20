Jaymellz Drops New Charismatic Track “Sugar Coatin’”

Aiken, South Carolina – Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Jaymellz has dropped his latest single, “Sugar Coatin’,” a compelling chill bop about being blunt with your intentions. “Sugar Coatin’” is a perfect combination of traditional and modern hip-hop, with influences from the ’90s. This mellow-coded party track is the perfect transitional anthem from spring to summer. “Sugar Coatin’” is available now on digital platforms worldwide.

Jaymellz’s sultry vocals intersect and breathe life into the track, creating a sensational summer anthem that captures the vibe at a poolside hang or during a long road trip. The smooth vocals of “Sugar Coatin’” underline the carefree, live-in-the-moment message of the track, which is fueled by a vintage, ‘90s adjacent house party vibe. Cutting through the bullshit and fluff, the track is “kinda blunt,” says Jaymellz. “But if liquid courage had a theme song, this is it!” As hard as it may be to be straightforward with a crush, this laid-back, easy-going bop encourages listeners to find their confidence, liquid or not, to lead with genuine intentions and find the hopeful undertone.

Jaymellz has been making music since he was seven, when his late Aunt Connie encouraged him to keep singing. In his middle school days, he discovered he had another talent for rapping and writing, but didn’t pursue music much until after high school. Since 2009, Jay has produced and released multiple projects independently and owns B.A.S.E, an independent label. His impressive resume includes collaborations with several high-profile names in the music industry. He has worked with DJ Smallz, CEO of Southern Smoke, JStaffz, a renowned producer from Canada, and Queen Sheba of Poetry vs Hip-Hop. In addition, Jay has also worked with the talented actor Jharrel Jerome, known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight. Recently, Jay teamed up with Bentley Records, the international label based in New York and Dubai, under the leadership of CEO Luca Dayz. With his diverse experience, Jay has worked with a variety of artists, including Soulja Boy, showcasing his versatility and talent in the music industry. He’s been praised by outlets such as The Hype Magazine, American Rodeo, and HotplayRadio.

“Sugar Coatin’” is the perfect soundtrack for those long, lazy summer days spent lounging by the pool with your closest friends. The track is available on all major streaming platforms. To stay up to date with Jaymellz’s journey, follow him on Instagram @realJaymellz and head to his website Jaymellz.com.