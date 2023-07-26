Jay Roecker “Pour On Me” now at CHR radio: Radio/Media Download Here
Jay Roecker is an American Pop Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer from Texas. He is best known for the song “Don’t Give Up On Love” with rapper Jedidiah Breeze.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jay Roecker
Song Title: Pour On Me
Publishing: Roecker Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Pour On Me
Record Label: Roecker
|Record Label:
|Roecker Records
|Gary Lefkowith
|(212)-222-5212
|hifiadd@aol.com
|Radio Promotion:
|ADD Promotion
|Gary Lefkowith
|(203)-727-5010
|hifiadd@aol.com