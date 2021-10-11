Jay Elle “Tequila Kiss” Released To Radio: Download Now

Jay Elle is an acoustic rock, pop, singer songwriter who brings warmth and energy through diverse, well-crafted, “five star”, guitar-driven melodic songs. His soft inviting voice will uplift and soothe your spirits and his witty lyrics will provoke deeper thoughts about the world while sharing optimistic, positive, upbeat messages that will “have you carry on with your day with a smile”. The result is amazing success worldwide, including rave reviews by over 40 blogs, magazines, DJs and radio programmers and chart topping songs across multiple genres.

In 2019, two songs from his EP, EASE UP, climbed the charts:

“Needs Fixing” #1 IndieWorld Country Record Report Chart

“Ease Up” #4 Country Digital New Music Weekly Chart

“Ease Up” #4 Top Indecouvertes Official European Indie Music Chart

“Ease Up” #10 AC/Hot AC Indie Music Singles Chart

“Ease Up” #19 Country New Music Weekly Chart

Jay Elle’s latest release, the 12 song album “RIDE THE WAVE”, was recorded, mixed and produced by Caleb “kbc” Sherman. The album was mastered by Paul Logus.

The album has already garnered rave reviews:

“RIDE THE WAVE: Nominated for ALBUM OF THE YEAR. If you aren’t listening to RIDE THE WAVE right now, you don’t know what you’re missing.” IndieShark

“This is a juggernaut of an LP an instant classic in my book for sure.” Melody Maker

“This is a tremendous record trustingly relatable.” Mobyorkcity

The first single from the album is titled “TEQUILA KISS”. The song is about The Vampire Diaries actress, Nina Dobrev (Instagram @nina). “I am a big fan of Ms. Dobrev. I wrote a song about my experience as a fan and follower: “TEQUILA KISS”. I do think Nina is a terrific actress. If we ever meet, I would love to discuss how she prepares for a part. She is “all emotion”. And always very precise. Her energy is amazing. She is very entertaining, on screen and on Instagram. It’s very inspiring to watch her work and follow her around the world.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jay Elle

Song Title: Tequila Kiss

Publishing: Jean Louis Pedat Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Ride The Wave

Record Label: Halfmoon