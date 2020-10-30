Jay Chavez Band “Change” now available to Record Pools

Jay was born the youngest of 5 very adventurous children in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Shortly after, they all moved to a suburb outside Chicago, and Jay discovered his love of music. First with the piano, then moving on to drums, guitar, bass, stringed instruments and even the accordion. In his early twenties A twist of fate brought him to the attention of Herb Cohen, a giant in the music industry, who saw Jay’s potential and agreed become his manager. Before long Jay was picked up by Columbia Records and began being hired as a session player for other major labels around the world. This was the beginning of Jay’s 3 decade career as a gun-for-hire, playing with some of the biggest names in show business. Because of his widely varied musical background Jay found it easy to slip from one genre to another, and have fun doing it! He decided to take a hiatus a few years ago to work on his first solo album, “Plain Brown Wrapper”, consisting of original songs that he wrote and composed himself. The first single off the album, “All By Oursleves”, was released in early summer and is moving up the charts. We are very excited to release the second single, “Change”, as a continuation of our message to the world. Look for the full album release this winter, and follow JCB on social media to show your support!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jay Chavez Band

Song Title: Change

Publishing: Steven Jay Chavez

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Plain Brown Wrapper

Record Label: SRT Entertainment