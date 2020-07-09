Jay Chavez Band “All By Ourselves” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Jay has been playing music since he could see over the piano keys. His performance career started at age 14, sitting in with Muddy Waters in front of 100,000 people in Chicago. From there he spent the next 35 years playing alongside the music industry’s most well-loved stars. Rock, Country, Classical, Bluegrass, Showtunes, Alternative, Blues, Jazz you name it, Jay has played it. This grab-bag of musical genres has given Jay a unique outlook on songwriting. So several years ago he decided that it was time he took a break from touring and finally compiled his music into a full album. Thus creating “Plain Brown Wrapper” and his new group the Jay Chavez Band. This is finally a fulfillment of Jay’s lifelong dream, having written many of these songs over a span of decades, never feeling like it was the right time to publish them. Having such a widely varied knowledge of musical instruments, Jay composed all of the instrumental parts on the album himself along with the lyrical side. In the recording studio he had a personal hand in making sure that each part played had the correct feel for complementing the song. Each song on the album comes directly from a personal experience in Jays life, so getting the right sound to connect to his listeners was very important to him. He had planned on setting out on tour this summer, following the first and second single releases, and then the world turned upside down. This pandemic is reshaping our lives in ways we never could have imagined. Being a touring musician, Jays entire way of life has suddenly been put on hold. How do you adapt to a changing world? You move forward as best you can, keeping that spark of hope alive. Jay feels that his music can have a positive impact on the minds of the people, especially those on the front lines around the world. The world needs unity, compassion and love right now more than ever. If he can reach out and touch even a few, then it has all been worth it. So it is with great joy and excitement that he is releasing this work out into the world. Jay currently lives on a horse ranch in the mountains of Northern California with his wife, mom and pets.