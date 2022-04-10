Jason Tamba Releases New Single “Gethsemane” From Upcoming Debut Album

International singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jason Tamba is proud to announce his solo debut album “Don’t Give Up” due out April 8th on Playing For Change Records. The Congolese born artist has toured globally and appeared in numerous videos with the Playing For Change Band, Afro Fiesta and world-renowned musicians such as Peter Gabriel, Angélique Kidjo, John Paul Jones, Bono, Sara Bareilles and more. Now, with his infectious smile, compelling story-telling and powerful vocals, Jason embarks on his solo musical journey with a level of passion and soul that transcends boundaries. His new single Gethsemane is out now. Stream here

Gethsemane is the second single from Jason Tamba‘s debut album “Don’t Give Up.” This reflective song, sung in Tamba‘s native language of Kikongo, “speaks of the last words of Jesus at Mount Gethsemane where he warns of being aware of those who you surround yourself with.” Tamba goes on to explain about the song: “The message is: choose your friends wisely!!” The new song comes out on the heels of the first album single released in December, Maasai, which is a beautiful, introspective song with a soul-stirring energy that evokes a time of innocence.

“Don’t Give Up” is a culmination of Jason Tamba’s musical experiences around the world, and a fusion of sound, bridging the Congo with the West. Recorded in May 2021 with engineer Harlan Steinberg at Hen House Studios, the album features a combination of traditional instruments from Africa along with instruments more generally associated with contemporary and rock music. Tamba says, “The room in Hen is set up for live recording and the acoustics of the room are great for capturing the feel and sound I was going for. I am very happy with the sound we achieved.”

Tamba is joined by an all-star cast of skilled musicians on “Don’t Give Up,” including Whynot Jansveld (active touring member for The Wallflowers) on bass and mastering, Greg Leisz (recording credits with John Mayer, Aaron Neville, Eric Clapton and more) on pedal steel guitar, award-winning guitarist/producer Louis Mhlanga, Matt DeMerritt on saxophone, Roberto Luti on slide guitar, Grammy award-winning producer Mark Johnson on production, and Yasu Takeuchi. Tamba is also joined by PFC Band members Mermans Mosengo (vocal/ percussion/harmonica) and Robin Moxey (guitar).

For Tamba, the new album conveys the sentiment that one should always listen to their inner voice, for in doing so you are able to live and manifest your destiny. The title “Don’t Give Up” stems from the lyrics in the song Loti, which appears on the album. This concept is the essence of the message of the whole album, Tamba explains, “My fundamental hope is that others can listen to these songs and gain inspiration to never allow challenges to dissuade you from your heart’s desire and vision for, indeed, those are gifts placed inside you by God as a unique expression to the world.”

Born in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jason Tamba, a self-taught musician, has been playing guitar since age seven, when he made his own instrument out of wood and four strings. He later pursued his musical aspirations, culminating in earning a degree in classical guitar and traveling to South Africa to explore more opportunities. It was there that he became a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the Afro/Latin/reggae group, Afro Fiesta, who are widely regarded as innovators in the entertainment industry, fusing elements of Afro-jazz, Kwasa-Kwasa, Makossa and hints of Latin music. Since 2008, Jason has been a lead singer, guitarist and touring performer in the Playing For Change Band most notably performing with musical legends in some of PFC’s most popular Songs Around The World videos that have been viewed by over 300 million people internationally.

As a touring singer/musician, Tamba has traveled to over 25 countries, globally spreading a musical message of hope and unity, sharing concert stages with artists such as Robert Plant, Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Ziggy Marley, Toots Hibbert and many more. He is excited to perform the songs on “Don’t Give Up” live with audiences in 2022, most notably his upcoming performance at NOLA Jazz Fest in May.

Jason Tamba has warmed the hearts of millions and continues to make an impact on world music with his charismatic presence and limitless talent. Tamba’s new single Gethsemane is available today ahead of his highly anticipated solo debut album “Don’t Give Up” out April 8th.

Stream “Gethsemane” here: https://jasontamba.lnk.to/gethsemane