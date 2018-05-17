Jason Lamp Named VP/GM For Adams Radio Group/Tallahassee

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS and APEX COMMUNICATIONS/DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL GSM and Interim VP/GM JASON LAMP has joined ADAMS RADIO GROUP as VP/GM for its TALLAHASSEE cluster, replacing the recently retired HANK KESTENBAUM.

LAMP said, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead our team to build the ADAMS RADIO GROUP brand in the TALLAHASSEE market, to provide quality programing for our listeners and a customer driven integrated advertising platform to address the needs and increase the success of our clients. Good people are the key to any successful organization and I am honored to join the ADAMS RADIO GROUP family.”

ADAMS CEO RON STONE said, “I am excited to add JASON to our executive line up. His 23 years in sales, most of which were spent in FLORIDA, will provide him a strong head start in TALLAHASSEE. JASON is passionate about our industry, as I am, and believes radio still delivers the strongest ROI for advertisers over anything else. Having him in TALLAHASSEE taking that message to our clients will reshape the media landscape in TALLAHASSEE.”

The ADAMS TALLAHASSEE cluster includes Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9), Oldies WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1), Adult Hits WANK (99.9 HANK FM), and Country WWOF (103.1 THE WOLF).