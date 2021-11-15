Jason Byrd Releases “Better Life” Featuring George Jones And New Lyric Video Premiered by Country Rebel

Country singer/songwriter Jason Byrd tugs at the heartstrings with the release of his new single “Better Life” featuring George Jones. The profound tune walks through the beginning of a love story and a life well lived here on Earth and ends with the reassurance of peace in Heaven. Byrd’s powerful lyrics take listeners on a full-circle journey, highlighting the simple pleasures of life that have the power to change it in the best way. “Better Life” proves Byrd’s strong faith and incredible talent as well as Jones’ legendary voice. The “Better Life” lyric video was premiered by Country Rebel with the single premiered by Cowboys & Indians and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

“Even as a kid, I can remember being a fan of George’s music.” shares Byrd. “I would’ve never imagined that I would get the chance to meet him, let alone have him become my mentor and friend. Having the chance to record a duet with such an amazing artist was one of the biggest highlights of my musical career. I’m really happy that it is finally seeing the light of day and hope that his fans enjoy hearing it as much as we enjoyed recording it. I miss my friend and his music and I hope that I am making him proud to see that there are still some of us out there trying to keep traditional country music alive. Thank you, Cowboys and Indians for premiering the single and Country Rebel for premiering the lyric video.”

Byrd’s relationship with the legendary George Jones began when Byrd was chasing his musical dreams in the early nineties. The two developed a close friendship as Jones was someone Byrd had looked up to for most of his life. Jones opened many doors for Byrd, taking him out of the local honky-tonk scene to significant milestones, playing large stages nationwide including The Grand Ole Opry, and opening for some of country music’s biggest names. The release of “Better Life” allows Byrd to honor his friend and gives fans the chance to hear a special, never-before-heard recording with Jones’ one last time.

