Jason Aldean To Celebrate His Annual “Concert For The Cure” In Nashville on October 3

As an avid supporter towards the fight against breast cancer, current three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean will celebrate his annual “Concert For The Cure” at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville on Oct. 3rd. With all proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee, the night continues Aldean’s longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen after raising more than $3.6 million to benefit local Komen Affiliates across the country.

Fans will be treated to an intimate performance by the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year after a three-course meal off the restaurant’s menu, with all food being donated courtesy of TC Restaurant Group. A limited number of tickets are now available for $100 at https://bit.ly/2D44LVY (exact seating is based on group size and time of guests’ arrival).

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how much this horrible disease impacts women and their families,” said Aldean. “My fans know how important it is to me to be part of this fight and they’re a big reason we’re able to contribute so much to Komen each year.”

In 2004 the multi-PLATINUM artist launched his efforts to support Komen’s fight against breast cancer, after losing a close friend to the disease. Since his first “Concert for the Cure,” Aldean has donated a portion of proceeds from all ticket sales throughout the years in efforts to fund research to find breakthroughs for the most deadly breast cancers and ensuring that all people receive the care they need.