Jason Aldean Sets Third Annual ‘Concert For The Kids’

BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN will host his third annual “CONCERT FOR THE KIDS” on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th in MACON, GA. The annual charity event will be held at the MACON COLISEUM and will feature 9/INTERSCOPE/MERCURY NASHVILLE’s LAUREN ALAINA as direct support. Proceeds from “CONCERT FOR THE KIDS” will once again benefit BEVERLY KNIGHT OLSON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, NAVICENT HEALTH, which serves as the region’s only dedicated pediatric facility for CENTRAL and SOUTH GEORGIA.

“There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me,” said ALDEAN. “We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there.”