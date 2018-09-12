Jason Aldean Sends New Single “Girl Like You” To Country Radio

Following his 21st career No. One and multi-week chart topper “Drowns the Whiskey” featuring Miranda Lambert, this year’s three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean releases his follow-up single to Country radio today with “Girl Like You.”

Serving as the third release from his record-breaking eighth studio album REARVIEW TOWN, Aldean continues the momentum behind the multi-week chart topper and RIAA’s only PLATINUM Country song released in 2018, “You Make It Easy,” as he blends together sensual rhythms with powerful vocals.

“Our fans have always been along for the ride when we mess around with different sounds,” said Aldean. “I’ve always loved big guitars and a good groove, but we’ve never really done it like this before. So, it’s cool that we can do that coming off something like ‘Easy’ and ‘Whiskey.’”

Written by Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda and Michael Tyler, “Girl Like You” details a new-found infatuation and addiction with a girl unlike any other. “The blustery production matches Aldean’s angst-filled vocal delivery” (Rolling Stone) that he is known for as it’s already been dubbed a “thrilling live song” (Taste Of Country).