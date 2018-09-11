Jason Aldean Cancels Cincinnati Concert Due To Flooding Conditions

As much of the SOUTHEAST Coast is preparing for the arrival of HURRICANE FLORENCE, some portions of the MIDWEST are still dealing with the aftermath of record rainfall totals that have ushered in flooding situations. BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN has cancelled his THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th date in CINCINNATI at the RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER due to just such circumstances.

“Due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past few days causing the OHIO RIVER to rise above flood stage, the JASON ALDEAN concert scheduled for this THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th has been cancelled,” shared ALDEAN’s camp via TWITTER. The show will not be rescheduled, but refunds for ticketholders are being made available at the point of purchase.