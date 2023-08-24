Jason Aldean: BIGGER Than Ever

With 27 number one singles, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold, ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean kicked off his highly-anticipated Highway Desperado Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 39-city headlining tour will also make stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Tampa at Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28. Mitchell Tenpenny serves as direct support for Aldean, alongside openers Corey Kent and DJ Silver. Coinciding with the launch of the tour, Aldean world premiered the music video to his current radio single, “Try That In A Small Town,” via Paramount’s Times Square Billboards. “Try That In A Small Town” is the latest new music and first radio single off of Aldean’s upcoming 11th studio album which has been met with controversy, but has only helped its success. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first surprised fans with new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, “Tough Crowd,” ahead of its debut performance at this year’s ACM Awards. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on NMW’s Country chart-more than any other artist- with “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) that have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution). The NMA-nominated, Multi-Platinum entertainer has to date released 10th career studio albums, including his most recent, the double-album, Macon, Georgia which earned praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, The Tennessean, Entertainment Tonight, E! News and more. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a New Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, Billboard, and a GRAMMY nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood.