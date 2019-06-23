Jason Aldean Apologizes to Fans for Canceled Country Stampede Appearance

Fans in Topeka, Kan. were undoubtedly highly disappointed when Saturday’s (June 22) Country Stampede event at Heartland Motorsports Park was shut down due to severe weather, thus canceling headliner Jason Aldean’s performance.

According to local news, the final night of the weekend event was put on standby for several hours when a rainstorm rolled in. Organizers hoped the weather would break in time for Aldean to take the stage, but ultimately around midnight they had to call a pass due to the dangerous lightning in the area which showed no signs of abating.

Aldean took to social media to personally apologize to his fans, noting that this is one of only a handful of weather-related cancellations he’s had to submit to in his career. “We always hate to do that. It’s a last resort,” he explained in a video.

Aldean noted in his video’s caption that he and his band are capable of playing in the rain, but the electrical element of the storm was too treacherous. “The safety of my fans and the safety of my band and crew is something we put first,” he said.

“We were here ready to party with you guys and have fun,” he added. “I hated that it went down like that.”

The weekend in Topeka was a wet one overall, but organizers already have tickets for 2020’s Country Stampede on sale (with Luke Combs as headliner) in hopes that next year’s event will be a little sunnier.