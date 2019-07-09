Jasmine Lee Joins ‘Big Mama And The Wild Bunch’ On WXKB (B103.9)/Fort Myers

Former STILLWATER BROADCASTING Hot AC KSPI-F (HOT 93.7)/STILLWATER, OK morning host JASMINE LEE has been named as the new co-host of the “BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH MORNING SHOW” on BEASLEY Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/CAPE CORAL-FORT MYERS, FL.

LEE, an ORLANDO native, previously worked at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WDBO-F (NEWS 96.5)/ORLANDO.

“JASMINE has great charm and charisma on the air,” said OM ADAM STAR. “Her energy and fun personality is infectious. She is the final piece that we were looking to add to BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH MORNING SHOW.”