Jarrod Turner “Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste” now available to Country radio

Small town, all American boy, Jarrod Turner, releases his first single to country radio. “Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste” is a love song with sweet intentions and dynamic vocals. The light-hearted melody and the deep words of wisdom will have you thinking about what’s important in life. Don’t waste any time: go ahead and check out this single before “life flies right on by you just like that.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jarrod Turner

Song Title: Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste

Publishing: SSM

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste

Record Label: SSM Evolution