Jarrod Turner “Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste” now available to Country radio
Small town, all American boy, Jarrod Turner, releases his first single to country radio. “Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste” is a love song with sweet intentions and dynamic vocals. The light-hearted melody and the deep words of wisdom will have you thinking about what’s important in life. Don’t waste any time: go ahead and check out this single before “life flies right on by you just like that.”
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jarrod Turner
Song Title: Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste
Publishing: SSM
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Love Ain’t Got No Time To Waste
Record Label: SSM Evolution
