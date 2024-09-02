Japan’s Breakout Sensation Number_i Back With New Single & Video “INZM” Out Today

Quickly gaining a large and passionate following in their native Japan, the country’s latest music sensation Number_i is now poised to dazzle fans across the world. The trio of Sho Hirano (27), Yuta Jinguji (26) and Yuta Kishi (28) recently announced their debut album titled No.I (pronounced ‘Number One’) will be released on September 23.

In advance of the album release, the group has released their latest single, the hard hitting “INZM” today, August 19. The song is produced by group member Yuta Jinguji.

Number_i’s “INZM” out today, August 19, listen here.

View the “INZM” video here.

GOAT” hit #10 on the US iTunes overall chart and #3 on the Hip-Hop chart, creating industry buzz. The music video surpassed 10 million views within three days of its release, reaching global #1 on YouTube’s daily music video ranking (as of January 3, 2024) and topping the Billboard Japan comprehensive Japan Hot 100 song chart.

Currently “GOAT” has over 46 million streams on Spotify and its video has crossed the over 65 million views threshold. In a recent interview with Zach Sang, Number_i’s Yuta Jingui shares about the powerful aspirational song, which the group perform in Japanese with some English, “We want you to listen and be the greatest of all time.”

Earlier this spring, Number_i released their mini-album No.O -ring- (pronounced as ‘Numbering’), which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart in its first week. Additionally, the music video for the Sho Hirano produced lead track “BON” surpassed 10 million views within two days of its release, peaking at #2 globally on YouTube’s daily music video ranking and making their return to the Japan Hot 100 chart, also at #2. Today, the “BON” music video has over 38 million views on YouTube.

Aside from streaming and chart success, Sho Hirano (27), Yuta Jinguji (26) and Yuta Kishi (28) are taking over newsstands, gracing prominent magazine covers in their native Japan including Newsweek Japan, Elle Japan, Vogue Japan, GQ Japan, and Nylon Japan, in addition to features with ‎Highsnobiety Japan, MAPS Japan, MAPS Korea, Numero TOKYO, 25ans, The Fashion Post and more.

The trio is preparing to support the new album with live dates (see below). More to be announced soon.

Number_i Live Dates:

OCTOBER 3 & 4 – Sekisui Heim Super Arena – Miyagi, Japan

OCTOBER 26 & 27 – Sand Dome Fukui – Fukui, Japan

OCTOBER 30 & 31 – World Memorial Hall – Kobe, Japan

NOVEMBER 20 & 21 – Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A – Fukuoka, Japan

Connect with Number_i:

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube