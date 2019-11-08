Janie Fricke Set To Present At 53rd Annual CMA Awards and Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Three #1 Hits

Two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Janie Fricke will return to the CMA Awards stage as a presenter during the 53rd annual broadcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. In addition, Fricke is celebrating the 35th anniversary of three #1 hits including “Let’s Stop Talking About It,” Your Heart’s Not In It” and “A Place To Fall Apart” with Merle Haggard. Throughout the course of 1984, “Let’s Stop Talking About It,” written by Deborah Allen, Rafe Van Hoy and Rory Bourke was released in January, “Your Heart’s Not In It,” written by Tom Shapiro, Michael Garvin and Bucky Jones was released in August and “A Place To Fall Apart,” Written by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Freddy Powers was released in October. All three of these songs spent a week at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Chart, adding to her total of 28 Top 40 hits.

“Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 35 years since those songs went to #1. I have great memories performing these songs and still sing many in my shows today,” says Janie Fricke. “The 80s were an important decade in country music and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

Raised on a farm in Indiana, Janie Fricke began singing in church, and later turned that talent into a career which began as one of the marketing industry’s most successful jingle singers. Long before her success as a country artist, millions of people became familiar with Fricke’s voice through ads for United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, McDonald’s and Red Lobster. She soon became a session singer where she was singing background in the studio with some of the biggest country stars of the late 70’s and early 80’s, including Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, and Mel Tillis.

After a string of duets with such greats as Merle Haggard and Moe Bandy, Fricke landed a solo recording contract in the early 80’s and scored several hit singles, including “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby,” “He’s a Heartache” and “You’re Heart’s Not In It.” She won CMA’s coveted “Female Vocalist of the Year” in 1983 and ’84 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. She has been credited with over 1,600 album projects and scored 36 hit singles.

Janie Fricke On Tour:

NOV 16 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

FEB 20 – Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts / Victoria, Texas

FEB 21 – New Brauntex Theater / New Braunfels, Texas

FEB 22 – Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas

JUN 21 – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater / Branson, Mo.

JUL 10 – Blue Gate Theatre / Shipshewana, Ind.

DEC 04 – The New Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas (Christmas Show)

For Janie Fricke’s most up-to-date tour schedule, visit:janiefricke.com

About Janie Fricke:

A two-time CMA & ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Fricke has hit the #1 spot on the Country charts an astounding 18 times. She was named Billboard Magazine Top Female Vocalist, was the First Female Voice on the Moon, and was named the UK’s Country Music Round Up’s Most Popular International Female Solo Act. Her music has reached Gold and Platinum sales status worldwide, and the talented and personable Indiana native has recorded numerous jingles for Coca-Cola, Pizza Hut and United Airlines. Janie has released 25 albums and 36 hit singles, and she remains one of the most-beloved entertainers in the Country field. For more information, go to www.janiefricke.com.

