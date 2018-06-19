Janet Jackson To Receive “Impact” Award At 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Superstar JANET JACKSON will receive the first-ever “IMPACT” AWARD at the 2018 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS (RDMA), airing SATURDAY, JUNE 23rd at 8p (ET/PT), on DISNEY CHANNEL as well as multiple DISNEY-branded platforms, including RADIO DISNEY, the RADIO DISNEY app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.

The “IMPACT” AWARD is in recognition of JACKSON’s influence on society and the world of entertainment –- particularly women –- across generations of fans, not to mention artists such as BEYONCÉ, LADY GAGA and ALICIA KEYS.