Janet Jackson To Be Named A BMI Icon At The 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

BMI will honor multiplatinum superstar JANET JACKSON as a BMI Icon at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The event will be held THURSDAY, AUGUST 30th at THE WOODRUFF ARTS CENTER’s Symphony Hall in ATLANTA and will be hosted by BMI Pres./CEO MIKE O’NEILL and BMI VP/Creative (ATLANTA) CATHERINE BREWTON.

“As one of the most influential entertainers of all time, JANET JACKSON’s artistry and music transcends generations and has inspired many with messages of empowerment that can be heard throughout her rich catalog of music,” said BREWTON. “She is the definition of an icon, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”