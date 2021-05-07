Janell Mills “In The Ghetto” Anthem Aims to Uplift and Inspire

Crafting her name for the past 3 years by singing background and performing on worldwide stages for such esteemed artists as Grammy nominated Julian Marley, Nadine Sutherland, Junior Kelly, George Nooks among other notable names, newcomer Janeel Mills has already made a meaningful impact with her debut single “In The Ghetto“.

Influenced by the Roots Reggae sounds of her beloved island, and the music, harmonies, melodies and sonancy of Dub, Jazz, R&B, pop and Hip Pop, Janeel style can be best described as Roots Reggae fused with R&B pop style. The latter which producer Phillip Mcfarlane of Irie Yute Records was able to masterfully display on “In The Ghetto”.

Speaking on her professional premiere, the multi-faceted singer explained her inspiration; “The song speaks about youths living in the ghetto, but we have the vision to aspire to be great despite whatever challenges that we face in our daily lives we still have that determination to make it out. Hence why I say “but as sure as the sunshine I’m going to take whats mine”. I just want to remind people that it really doesn’t matter where you come from, it could be ghetto, uptown, roundtown, country, as long as you have the drive and will to succeed, you can do it. For me, ghetto is just a state of mind, there’s a lot of talented youths in the inner city that just need a chance. Just a chance to show people what they are capable of!” – Janeel Mills

“In The Ghetto” is now available on all streaming platforms and digital outlets, and has also delivered meaningful visuals with the official video filmed on location at Janeel Mills home town Sea View Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica and directed by Phillip Mcfarlane.

Watch and stream it https://li.sten.to/JMillsInTheGhetto

“In dis ghetto life is neva easy di struggles dem a beat wi but as sure as di sun shine I’m gonna take what’s mine” -Janeel Mills

