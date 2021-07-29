Jane Honor Releases Moving Single “There Won’t Be Any Music”

Pop singer-songwriter, Jane Honor, has just released her new single “There Won’t Be Any Music,” a charming up-tempo pop-rock song that discusses drugs and addiction in a musician’s relationship. “In my lifetime, I have only dated musicians (songwriters, producers, band members, etc.),” says Jane Honor, “but whenever there was a bad day in the relationship, there would be no music.” “There Won’t Be Any Music” is available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

The lively mix of pop and rock gives the song an 80’s twist, with bands like The Go-Gos inspiring the track. Playfully pairing cheerful beats with strong, declaring lyrics makes this song heavily relatable for the crowds. Jane Honor brings light to the bright side of being in a relationship with someone fond of the same thing you’re passionate about, but also the dark and twisty, not-so-happy side of it as well. Relationships can be an alluring rollercoaster, especially if they involve drugs and addiction. “I was thinking about how it is so nice to be with someone you can write with and jam out with. It’s basically saying that some days drugs and this person’s addiction would overcloud the relationship to the point where we couldn’t even play music together,” states Honor. Her expansive dynamic yet invariable vocals throughout the song shift with the soft but remarkable tambourine strokes creating the perfect rhythm. Combining modern pop-rock with timeless influences from Fleetwood Mac and Regina Spektor, “There Won’t Be Any Music” leaves the crowds harmonizing to its sweet and soulful beat.

Beginning her career at the early age of eight, 20-year-old Jane Honor is quickly making a name for herself. At 18-years-old, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career and study music industry and songwriting at USC Thornton School of Music. Since then, Honor has performed at various venues, including The Berklee Performance Center, Ashford and Simpson’s SugarBar, Prohibition, and the world-famous Apollo Theatre. She also writes all of her songs herself and is assisted in production by Jed Elliott (of The Struts), who also produced and mastered “There Won’t Be Any Music.”

“There Won’t Be Any Music” ultimately tells the absorbing story of a failed relationship caused by the influence of drugs and addiction. “There Won’t Be Any Music” is now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Jane Honor’s musical adventure, follow her on Instagram @JaneHonor.