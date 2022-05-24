Jane Honor Releases Debut Album, Spiraling in Central Park

Rising singer-songwriter Jane Honor has released her debut album, Spiraling in Central Park. The eight-track collection focuses on the high and lows of life, combining indie-pop and slow beats to create a universal relatable feeling for listeners. “The album consists of themes of loss, love, and recklessness. It deals with growing up, becoming comfortable with oneself, and navigating your own morality,” says Honor. Spiraling in Central Park is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Jane Honor wrote Spiraling in Central Park as a healing mechanism back in 2020, reflecting on growing up in New York City and her emotions surrounding her youth. “The title relates to my New York roots and to mental health issues,” explains Honor. “I remember many times sneaking into Central Park with friends and being around the wrong crowd. This was ultimately one of the lowest points of my life, making ‘spiraling’ pretty appropriate.” Tracks like “The Sound” and “Melt” incorporate an upbeat and smooth guitar while focusing on Honor’s silky vocals and profound lyricism. Setting the tone of the album are previously released singles, “There Won’t Be Any Music,” an account of a stormy relationship with a fellow musician, percussion-driven “Deer in the Road,” a song about moving on after heartbreak, and “Green” reminiscing of fond memories from a challenging relationship. With credits from producers Jed Elliot of The Struts, Matty Carlock, and Honor herself on the album, Spiraling in Central Park utilizes the raw emotion of Honor’s voice and songwriting abilities.

Born and raised in New York City, Jane Honor has been singing and writing music since she was eight years old. When Honor was 18 years old, she moved to Los Angeles to attend USC Thornton School of Music, where she currently studies the music industry and songwriting. She has performed at various venues, including The Berklee Performance Center and the world-famous Apollo Theater. Her music has been featured in outlets such as Elicit Magazine, Mundane Magazine, and AudioFemme.

“The record is the most honest I have ever been with myself, and I hope other young girls can listen to this and feel less alone,” says Jane Honor. Spiraling in Central Park highlights the peaks and valleys of life. The album is available to stream worldwide on digital music platforms. Make sure to follow Jane Honor’s musical journey by keeping up with her on Instagram @JaneHonor.