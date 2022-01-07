Jane Honor Drops Passionate New Single, “Melt”

Singer-songwriter Jane Honor just released her new single, “Melt.” The song is a strong and powerful anthem that follows her through the journey of meeting someone new while the rest of the world is put on hold. You can stream “Melt” on all streaming platforms worldwide now.

Jane Honor’s “Melt” is a dynamic track that draws listeners in through heavy bass that builds up into a combination of instruments highlighted by her powerful vocals. The song tells the exciting story of Honor moving from New York to Los Angeles and finding herself in a new relationship all while in isolation. “There were times I felt lucky that it was just the two of us with no one around, other times I felt trapped or hidden,” stated Honor. “Dating is already such a unique experience for everyone, but imagine adding on a worldwide pandemic.” Taking many risks with this song, Jane Honor’s ability to write about a new relationship during the peculiar times faced over the last year while tapping into her rock roots proves she has a dynamic to her sound. “When I took it to Jed Elliott for production, I wanted to try something new,” she explains. “I leaned into my roots of rock music, experimenting with more obvious instrumentation, as well as vocal effects and arrangements.” The combination of Jane Honor and Jed Elliot’s creative risks has brought listeners an emphatic, new anthem different from her previous work.

Starting her career early at age eight, 20-year-old Jane Honor was raised in New York City before moving to Los Angeles at 18. After moving to LA, she began studying songwriting at USC Thornton School of Music. She models her music career after iconic influences such as Fleetwood Mac and Regina Spektor, which can be heard throughout her songs. Honor has performed in venues such as The Berklee Performance Center, Ashford and Simpson’s Sugar Bar, Prohibition, and the world-famous Apollo Theater. Jane Honor’s unique songwriting combined with the magic of producer Jed Elliot of the Struts makes her stand out.

“Melt” is available to stream now on all platforms. To stay up to date with future Jane Honor releases, follow her on Instagram @JaneHonor.