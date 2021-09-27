Jane Honor Drops Emotional Single “Sunset To London”

Singer-songwriter, Jane Honor, has just released her newest single, “Sunset To London.” The song is a moving, introspective journey through Honor’s mind as she reflects on an emotional escape. You can stream and download Jane Honor’s “Sunset To London” now on all platforms.

“Sunset To London” is a magisterial example of storytelling through music. A soft, heartwarming acoustic melody blends in perfect harmony with Jane Honor’s silky vocals and thoughtful lyrics. The single was produced by Matty Carlock, who also co-wrote the track with Honor, and was mixed by Pete Andrews and mastered by Dan Shike. “I told Matty about a time that I dropped my whole life and ran away to London over the summer of 2019,” says Honor. “There are parts of this song that are right from my heart, and there are also details that are fictional. It was really fun to create this dramatic storyline together.” Jane Honor illustrates the inspiration of the song as “running away from everything in your life, responsibilities, and running away from a particular person.” The production of this track is one to be proud of as the candid single has listeners invested and touched by the honesty and intrigue of the song. The story of escaping to an oasis-like London for a cathartic release is one that many can relate to and only adds to the already stunning charm of the song.

Raised in New York City, Jane Honor began singing at the early age of eight years old. When she was 18, Honor moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion and study the music industry and songwriting at USC Thornton School of Music. She has performed at venues such as The Berklee Performance Center, Ashfor and Simpson’s Sugar Bar, Prohibition, and the world-famous Apollo Theater. Honor writes most of her own songs, with some music being produced by Jed Elliot of the Struts. Jane Honor’s magnificent style is a genius combination of influences like Fleetwood Mac and Regina Spektor.

Anyone who has ever had the desire to escape their daily life will find inspiration in Jane Honor’s latest release. “Sunset To London” is available to stream or download now on all platforms. To learn more about Jane Honor, visit her on Instagram at @JaneHonor.