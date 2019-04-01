Jana Kramer Returns With New Music and Podcast Tour

ACM Award Winning singer Jana Kramer announced that she will release her highly anticipated, new single “Beautiful Lies” this Friday, March 29th. Fans can pre-save or pre-add “Beautiful Lies” now on Spotify or Apple Music HERE.

Kramer also announced her first-ever, limited run tour of her awarding winning podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. Married couple and podcast hosts JANA KRAMER and MIKE CAUSSIN will hit the stage together taking their hit podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin on the road this spring.

Each show will feature the couple who are very candid with the ups and downs of life, love, marriage and parenthood and bring their advice and experience on the road. In addition to the talks, fans will experience music from Kramer, making this a variety show for the new ages.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10AM EST at www.JanaKramer.com. VIP packages will be available for all dates and will include a Meet & Greet with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin and a premium ticket to the show.

“Our podcast has been so well received by fans from all over and we wanted to be able to share that experience up close and personal. This limited tour not only gives us a chance to meet and interact with the fans who have supported the podcast but also allows me to go back to my music roots and perform in an intimate setting,” said Kramer.

Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Tour Dates:

April 2 Burbank, CA iHeart Performance Studio

May 16 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

May 17 New York, NY Sony Hall

May 18 Boston, MA The Wilbur

For more info, visit www.JanaKramer.com.