JAMMIN’ IN JAMMIES MAKES EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT

Music City’s biggest pajama party has some exciting news to share! The popular writer’s round will now be held on Tuesdays (7pm) at Frisky Frog’s, starting on September 4th. To watch the latest parody video, click HERE!

“We’ve received so many artist submissions from people who are interested in playing,” explains singer/songwriter and Jammie-host Megan Barker. “We’re moving to Tuesday nights to better accommodate everyone!”

In addition, Megan Barker will be hosting a “Jammie After Hours” open mic event following the 9pm set. Participants must sign up by 8:30pm in order to perform.

Where else can you wear your favorite superhero onesie, sip some Jammie Juice and enjoy some of the best songwriting talent Nashville has to offer?! Mark your calendars and we will see you (every) Tuesday!

For more information, visit www.jammininjammies.com and be sure to follow the show on Instagram!

About Megan Barker:

Megan Barker was born in Nashville into a music industry family. She grew up in Las Vegas and began performing on the strip as a teenager before opening for acts like Lee Brice, Montgomery Gentry and more. If you follow her on social media, you’ll see Megan can’t stop rescuing cats and loves to post videos of herself acting silly.

