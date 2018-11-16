Jamie Sparks’ Song Featured In New BET Christmas Movie

Talented songwriter, singer, and producer, Jamie Sparks’ songs feature in new BET Christmas movie titled “One Crazy Christmas” to be premiered on BET Her on November 17 2018

Jamie Sparks is all-round entertainer that has grown over the years to work several other talented acts and heavyweights in the entertainment industry. The singer, songwriter, producer, bassist and keyboardist has once again been featured in another big project with his song featuring in BET’s new Christmas movie – “One Crazy Christmas,” which is scheduled to premiere on BET Her on November 17, 2018.

Over the years, Jamie Sparks has thrilled music lovers across the globe with amazing sounds and beautiful lyrics, making the R&B act one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. Jamie fell in love with music at a tender age, listening to his brothers’ band when he was 9 years old. Listening to his brother and seeing them play different instruments inspired him to do music, and after convincing his mum to buy him a bass, he started playing in the church choir at the age 12, alongside his brothers that played the guitar and organ.

Jamie continued doing music even while in high school, breaking into his school’s Jazz band in the fall of Grade 8. This led to the opening of a new world, playing in different bands, Rock, African, Calypso, R&B and of course, jazz. His love for writing songs also grew, while also composing and producing them. He was able to combine his love for making music with singing after fighting the urge to remain behind the scenes.

Jamie Sparks has gone on to carve a niche for himself in the industry, with his music reputed for helping people release tension in the neck and shoulders. His music has made a popular figure in the industry, sharing the stage with industry icons like Akon, Rihanna, Shaggy, and 112. He has released several singles and albums, receiving great reviews from critics and fans worldwide, with many of them heard on several television shows on networks like FOX, ESPN, CBC, CTV & Global.

Jamie’s works have also been featured in several movies and TV shows with the most notable one being Spike Lee Executive Produced movie called “your Nobody till somebody kills you” and the 1st season of the 2018 TV series “5th Ward” (Urban Movie Channel/AMC).

His works have also helped him gain recognition from different quarters including 2010 Independent Music Awards – R&B Artist of the Year, 2010 ECMA R&B/Soul Single Track Recording of the Year, and 2007 ECMA for ‘ALL I NEED” Urban single Recording of the year.

Jamie is also the President of Operations for Kicksta Music Group/Kicksta Muzik Publishing which he operates along side the sharp business skills of CEO Randy Powell and Chief Executive Engineer Chris Iannetti.

The movie “One Crazy Christmas” will be premiered on BET Her on November 17 2018 and lovers of good music can watch for Jamie’s “It’s Christmas Time (Miracle Beat Boy Remix).”

About Jamie Sparks

Jamie Sparks is a singer, Songwriter, Producer that has been blazing trails within the industry for years. Jamie is from Cherry Brook, Nova Scotia, and has traveled throughout North America touring and recording. His works have won him East Coast Music Awards as well as WBLK 93.7FM Unsigned Hype International Artist of the Year Nomination.

