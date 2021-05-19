Jamie Gazelle & XBoy “All My Delight” Released To Radio: Download Now

Jamie comes from the Midwest regions and has been into the music since age 11. Plays guitar, keyboards and trombone as well as lead vocals. Writes songs about 400 now…Rob Paz appears in the band in 2020 as guitars and drums, Evan Duebner on bass and writing, as well as lead guitars at times. He is from Kansas. Female vox is Amanda rose from WY, and Aimee Wilkins of California. The band plans on doing a regional tour as soon as it is all good.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle & XBoy

Song Title: All My Delight

Publishing: Song Puzzle Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Locomotive Invcbl

Record Label: Song Puzzle Music