Jamie Gazelle & XBoy “All My Delight” Released To Radio: Download Now
Jamie comes from the Midwest regions and has been into the music since age 11. Plays guitar, keyboards and trombone as well as lead vocals. Writes songs about 400 now…Rob Paz appears in the band in 2020 as guitars and drums, Evan Duebner on bass and writing, as well as lead guitars at times. He is from Kansas. Female vox is Amanda rose from WY, and Aimee Wilkins of California. The band plans on doing a regional tour as soon as it is all good.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle & XBoy
Song Title: All My Delight
Publishing: Song Puzzle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Locomotive Invcbl
Record Label: Song Puzzle Music
|Record Label:
|Songpuzzle Music
|Danny Scott
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Ebeneezer Moose PR
|Kim Scott
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com
|Manager:
|International Songbank
|Rob Paz
|3082401155
|robpaz@gmail.com
|Booking Agent:
|Laffoutloud Ltd
|Gina Despotee
|5127670548
|smoogee88@yahoo.com