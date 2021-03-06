Jamie Gazelle Releases “Raped” To AC Radio
In music since age 18, Gazelle became pro in 1995 with his first recordings in Nashville “Music City U.S.A.”, TN. Not much of a harpist so other people were hired to get those sounds on the records. Gazelle wasn’t writing country then, so he had a quite a struggle getting these out. Seems there is always something that gets in the way of it. With too many gigs to count, yet nothing huge…but that is the dream isnt it? It will happen… watch soon. Gazelle tries to let the music do the talking and not say too much that isn’t pertinent. If the music connects it will go . . and how big is up to God.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle
Song Title: Raped
Publishing: Song Puzzle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Daniel S Wohlgemuth
Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP
Album Title: Raped
Record Label: GgiX
