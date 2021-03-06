Jamie Gazelle Releases “Raped” To AC Radio

In music since age 18, Gazelle became pro in 1995 with his first recordings in Nashville “Music City U.S.A.”, TN. Not much of a harpist so other people were hired to get those sounds on the records. Gazelle wasn’t writing country then, so he had a quite a struggle getting these out. Seems there is always something that gets in the way of it. With too many gigs to count, yet nothing huge…but that is the dream isnt it? It will happen… watch soon. Gazelle tries to let the music do the talking and not say too much that isn’t pertinent. If the music connects it will go . . and how big is up to God.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle

Song Title: Raped

Publishing: Song Puzzle Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Daniel S Wohlgemuth

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Raped

Record Label: GgiX