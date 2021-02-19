Jamie Gazelle n X Boy Releases “Take The Blood Of Jesus”: Christian Radio Download Now Available

Jamie Gazelle n X Boy band has been playing all sorts of venues from amusement parks to halls from the Midwest to the east coast. A five piece band that plays, as well as they look, with a message of hope and love for a people who seems to have lost their minds. Lyrics about things you just don’t hear about anymore like God is alive. Gazelle, like a cat with nine lives, has survived and has a very timely message for the unbelievers. Time is about up and then what you gonna do if you’re not on the right side of this war for souls? Come see them live and you’ll be glad you did. Touring starts in 2021. Take The Blood Of Jesus is a prayer for all of us. Again, time is running very short so please share this song with people you care about.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle n X Boy

Song Title: Take The Blood Of Jesus

Publishing: Song Puzzle Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Holy Dementia

Record Label: GgiX