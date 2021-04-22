jamie-gazelle-Song_Release_MORE_Cover_cover.jpg

Jamie Gazelle n X Boy Release “Mister Doctor”: Radio Download Available

From the Midwest area. 22 years as a pro guitar, keys, trombone, synth, and bass guitar. Singer/songwriter with over 300 song credits.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle n X Boy
Song Title: Mister Doctor
Publishing: Song Puzzle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Holy Dementia
Record Label: GgiX
Record Label:
Songpuzzle Music
Dan Scott
512 767 0548
smoogee88@yahoo.com
Publicity/PR:
Duebner and Mollisen
Even Duebner
816 288 2093
smoogee88@yahoo.com
Manager:
Chis Keaton Mgmt
Chris Keaton
615 319 5075
chris@chriskeaton.com
Booking Agent:
ISB Song Bank
Dan Scott
512 7670548
dwohlgemuth1956@gmail.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC