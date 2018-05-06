Jamie Allman Sues KFTK/St. Louis for Breach of Contract

Former KFTK-FM/St. Louis morning talk host Jamie Allman is suing former owner Emmis Communications and current owner Entercom Communications for breach of contract. Allman, who had been with the Talk outlet since 2002 was fired last month over comments he made on Twitter criticizing Parkland High shooting survivor David Hogg, who is now a teen anti-gun activist. His post received outrage and some advertisers threatened a boycott.

According to stltoday.com, Allman’s lawsuit is asking a court to order Entercom to reinstate him to his former position, or to pay damages that would cover his estimated earnings until August, 2020, when his most recent contract was set to expire. It also asks the court to strike down non-compete clauses in the contract.

Read the complete petition at www.radiofreeallman.com.