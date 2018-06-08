Jamie Allman Files Challenge To Entercom Purchase Of St. Louis Stations

Fired ENTERCOM News-Talk KFTK-A-F-K254CR (FM NEWSTALK 97.1)/ST. LOUIS morning host JAMIE ALLMAN, who is suing ENTERCOM and former owner EMMIS for breach of contract, has filed a Petition for Reconsideration with the FCC of the approval of the sale of KFTK-K254CR and Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3)/ST. LOUIS to ENTERCOM.

ALLMAN, who was fired on APRIL 10th by ENTERCOM SVP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN and VP/Human Resources NOREEN MCCORMACK for a threatening tweet about PARKLAND survivor and teen activist DAVID HOGG, is a MISSOURI resident, contends that by allowing ENTERCOM, operating KFTK under an LMA before closing its acquisition of KFTK and KNOU, to fire him, EMMIS had impermissibly relinquished control of the stations.

The petition asks the Commission to revoke its approval and deny the sale, which has already closed.