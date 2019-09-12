Jamie Alimorad Releases New Single “Brighter Days” In Conjunction with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Acclaimed songwriter and pop vocalist Jamie Alimorad releases a new uplifting single, “Brighter Days”. This is the second single off Alimorad’s upcoming album This Is Tomorrow Calling. The inspiring song is co-written with Grammy-nominee Gino Vannelli and produced by Grammy-nominee Ross Vannelli. Lyrically, Alimorad weaves a tale of personal struggle, and the light within that guides towards a better tomorrow. The production is rich, with a cavalry of elevating voices, and a summer vibe that is vibrant as the sun.

Check out the “Brighter Days” Here

With this new release, Jamie Alimorad has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in a philanthropic effort to spread a message of community. “I wrote ‘Brighter Days’ for my friend who attempted several times. I had no idea what kind of struggle she was going through, and when she opened up to me, it broke my heart,” Alimorad says. “We have kept our conversation open, but I couldn’t shake the thought of how many other people are going through something similar. I felt the best way I could cast a wide net was through song.”

Alimorad has also released Brighter Days t-shirts through TeePub.com, with all proceeds going to the AFSP. They are available in nine colors, each with a unique distinction by the AFSP and each purchase comes with a free download of the song as well as an invite to participate in the music video shoot of “Brighter Days”.

Jamie Alimorad is excited for his new single “Brighter Days,” out now. Be sure to follow him on social media and be on the lookout for his upcoming album This Is Tomorrow Calling, out September 27th.

For More Information: www.jamiealimorad.com