Jamie Alimorad releases ‘Give A Little Lovin’: Radio/Media Download

Light first dawned on Jamie Alimorad’s prodigal artistry in Boston’s underground music circuit, while attending Northeastern University. From those humble beginnings, Alimorad dedicated himself to honing his craft as a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His time at Northeastern proved invaluable, culminating in a Bachelor of Science in Music Technology, and a blossoming career.

Upon graduating, his music began trickling out from Boston’s indie scene and out into the world at large. He independently released two albums (‘Cornerstone’ and ‘Words Left Unsaid’) that garnered enough success to warrant his first nationwide tour, taking him through cities, including New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The tour’s success led to the 2014 music video for Words Left Unsaid single “Beautiful” hitting over 2 million views on YouTube.

Alimorad’s breakthrough album, ‘This Is Tomorrow Calling,’ saw the singer team up with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Gino Vannelli, and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Ross Vannelli. The trio have crafted a collection of vocal-centric pop music, that has more than its fair share of innovative twists, and turns, fueled by Alimorad’s effusive passion towards fusing genres. It has spawned two New Music Weekly Top 10 singles, “Not Ready To Say Goodbye” and “Brighter Days,” while also receiving GRAMMY consideration.

Throughout 2022, he will be releasing a series of singles co-written with, and produced by, Ross Vannelli, that Alimorad describes as some of his best yet.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jamie Alimorad

Song Title: Give A Little Lovin’

Publishing: Afro Thunder Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Rockwood Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Give A Little Lovin’

Record Label: Knothole