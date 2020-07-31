Jamie Alimorad “Not Ready To Say Goodbye” now available to Smooth Jazz radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Light first dawned on Jamie Alimorad’s prodigal artistry in Boston’s underground music circuit, while attending Northeastern University. From those humble beginnings, Alimorad dedicated himself to honing his craft as a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His time at Northeastern proved invaluable, culminating in a Bachelor of Science in Music Technology, and a blossoming career. Upon graduating, his music began trickling out from Boston’s indie scene and out into the world at large. He independently released two albums (Cornerstone and Words Left Unsaid) that garnered enough success to warrant his first nationwide tour, taking him through cities, including, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The tour’s success led to the 2014 music video for Words Left Unsaid single “Beautiful” hitting over 2 million views on YouTube. Alimorad’s new album This Is Tomorrow Calling released September 27, 2019. The first two singles, “Not Ready To Say Goodbye” and “Brighter Days”, have quickly become Alimorad’s two most streamed tracks on Spotify, with “Not Ready To Say Goodbye” earning a 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Best Vocal (Male), and Brighter Days winning Song of the Year and Pop Song of the Year in the 24th Annual U.S.A. Songwriting Competition. Teaming up with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Gino Vannelli, and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Ross Vannelli, the trio have crafted a collection of vocal-centric pop music, that has more than its fair share of innovative twists, and turns, fueled by Alimorad’s effusive passion towards fusing genres. The album tells Alimorad’s coming-of-age story of the years of an artist growing in an ever-changing world, and emerging from his cocoon, fully stretching his wings as a songwriter, musician, and vocalist.