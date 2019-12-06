Jamie Alimorad & Gino Vannelli Win Top Honors In The 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition

Jamie Alimorad and Gino Vannelli won the top award (Overall Grand Prize) as well as Best Pop Song award at the 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Los Angeles based Singer-songwriter Jamie Alimorad teamed with Grammy-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Gino Vannelli, and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Ross Vannelli. Gino is known for his Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “I Just Wanna Stop” and Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Living Inside Myself”.

“Hopefulness in the middle of troubled times is easy to imagine in song form but difficult to write about convincingly. Word by word, line by line, like coaxing someone from the precipice of a high tower. I am pleased to have been co-writer with Jamie on ‘Brighter Days’ (and most of the album)” said Gino Vannelli.

“It’s an incredible honor to win the 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition! I’m so proud of ‘Brighter Days’, and its message. To anyone going through a dark time, know there are brighter days ahead. Thank you to Gino Vannelli and Ross Vannelli for bringing this song to life, my family, friends, and all those who have made this possible. Love to you all”, Jamie Alimorad, Top Winner of 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition

The Overall Second Prize of the USA Songwriting Competition went to Jeff Roe, Ryan Griffin, Jason Duke and Selby Copeland; Nashville, TN, with their song “We Made It”. They also won Best Country Song with the same song. Ryan Griffin and Jason Duke are professional songwriters and known for writing the song “Dibs” that was recorded by country star Kelsea Ballerini and it hit #1 on Billboard Country Charts.

The Overall Third Prize went to Dave Pettigrew & Scotty Wilbanks; Ridgewood, NJ, with their song “Why Won’t You Love Me”.

Ten of fifteen category First Prize category winners this year were multi-way collaborations, including all the finalists in the Pop and Country categories. More details on the winners can be seen at:

ABOUT USA SONGWRITING COMPETITION

USA Songwriting Competition has a long history of having winners getting recording and publishing contracts, have their songs placed on the charts as well as having their songs placed on film and television. The 2018 winner David Wilcox received radio airplay with his winning song. The 2017 winner Pricilla Renae has her song cut by Ariana Grande and that song hit #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts this year. Her songs have recorded by other big name artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Chris Brown. Several of her songs have hit the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

2013 winner American Authors were signed to Island Records, and hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and went Double Platinum.

2015’s winning song “Are You Ready” by Distant Cousins was featured on the final season of American Idol as well as the Box office hit motion picture ‘This Is Where I Leave You’, starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey.

The top two winners of 2011: Nenna Yvonne and Alexander Cardinale were signed to Interscope Records after their win. The 2007 winner Ari Gold hit Top 10 on the Billboard charts with his winning song. The 2005 Winner of the Country category had his winning song cut by Country Superstar Faith Hill. The 2005 winner of the Pop category was signed by Interscope Records; she went on to hit Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Album charts. Our 2008 winner appeared on David Letterman TV show and was signed to a record label.

