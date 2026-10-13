James Woods’ New Album THE KILLER’S WIFE, Produced By Four-Time GRAMMY-Winner Shooter Jennings, Out Now

Multi-award-winning actor, producer, and songwriter James Woods (four Emmys, a Golden Globe, and two Academy Award nominations) releases his third album, The Killer’s Wife, a 10-track concept record based on true events from his early life as an actor on the road. Woods calls it an “epic saga,” and asks that the story be treated as fiction to protect the privacy of the real woman at its center. The album’s first single, “The Hearts Of Men” was premiered by GodTube.

To purchase/stream: WoodsWayne.lnk.to/TheKillersWifePR

“I have been graced with the good fortune to have lived on this earth for a long and fruitful time. I have witnessed wars, terrorism, corruption, and hate. I have also seen men and women sacrifice their lives standing for the most honorable values mankind has to offer. Never, however, have I seen the world on the verge of such dark and dangerous times as now. The Killer’s Wife is a musical parable into the dark heart of Evil, and the glorious triumph of Good.” – James Woods

Produced by Woods and four-time GRAMMY winner Shooter Jennings, and distributed by Select-O-Hits, the project is driven by a tight creative trio: Woods (lyrics/vocals/producer), Bob Wayne (music/vocals), and Jennings (producer/music). The Woods/Jennings collaboration has been a foundational partnership since day one – famously sparking Woods’ music journey when Jennings casually asked him over dinner if he’d ever written any lyrics.

“One of my favorite things about working with James Woods is how cinematic his writing is. With The Killer’s Wife, he really found such a unique way to unfold this mini-opera, and paired with Bob’s amazing musical structures, this album explores so much sonic space that we hadn’t in the beginning. Through our three-album arc, we’ve been able to set and expand new musical boundaries, all while sticking to the storytelling that makes a hallmark James Woods album. And this time around, we’re getting more and more of James’ voice in the story. “Man on the Radio” may be the wildest thing I’ve ever worked on.” – Shooter Jennings

In the “second act” of his creative life, Woods has built his own label, Breakheart Music, into a dedicated home for his work, powering a fan-first business model designed to operate outside traditional gatekeepers. His record label venture has unfolded on his terms, built directly with the fans who’ve supported him from the start. His previous albums have reached the Top 10 on Apple Music’s Country albums chart at various times, posted several thousand in physical sales (CD + vinyl), and built sustained streaming traction across the major services.

Woods also reaches fans directly via 5M+ followers on X (@RealJamesWoods) and tens of thousands of subscribers to his newsletter, THE ROAD BACK (jameswoods.com).

The Killer’s Wife Track Listing:

I Am The Blazing Sun

Harm’s Way

The Killer’s Wife

Early Ripe, Early Rotten

The Man On The Radio

Wellfleet Cadillac

My Baby Girl

Shadows Of The Past

One In The Chamber

The Hearts Of Men

About James Woods:

James Woods is a multi-award-winning actor, producer, and songwriter with four Emmys, a Golden Globe, and two Academy Award nominations. Best known for unforgettable performances across film and television, Woods is now building a new chapter through Breakheart Music. Artistic content is released directly to fans via a business model designed to bypass traditional gatekeepers.