James Croxton “Christmas Card” now available to Record Pools

James Alexander Croxton Jr. is an American record producer , Multi – instrumentalist , Singer, Songwriter , Arranger. James fit into many genres of music and has been writing songs for decades he’s from Harlem New York and performs all over the North East. He has adopted himself to a Variety of genres. And having a number of Charts Successes songs that have reach top 50. top 100 and top 200 Status on the cash box and word press magazine music charts. He has been on live local Television and Cable Television and many lives radio airplay interview (s) to promote his new music and shows. He has been performing since age 17. James is use to the high standard of work which is required in this business.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: James Croxton

Song Title: Christmas Card

Publishing: James Alexander Croxton Jr

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Christmas Card

Record Label: James Alexander Croxton Jr