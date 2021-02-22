JameiciaJ Brings The Heat In Winter With New Single + Video “Jameicia”

Minnesota native JameiciaJ released her latest hip-hop/pop single “Jameicia”. This project comes as the first single to follow up the release of her debut EP “Hip-Pop.” Growing up shy, Jameicia was unsure if she would ever find the confidence to record music. She kept her head down and continued to write poetry, until she finally saved up the funds and determination to get in the booth. Now, with the confidence, lyrics, and swagger consistent with traditional hip-hop, and the melodies and personality of a popstar, the influence of icons like Rihanna and Brandy are tangible in JameiciaJ’s work.

As an independent artist, JameiciaJ is still testing the water and finding her sound, but it’s evident that she has grown more confident in her sound—a powerful balance of hip-hop and pop—since the release of her EP, sliding comfortably into the niche of hip-pop that she has carved for herself. “Jameicia” is a pivotal track for the artist—with a beat that she knew would pop off from the second she heard it—it embodies exactly who she is and aims to be as an artist: bold, fresh, and authentic.

The self-titled track reflects exactly what we can hope to see from Jameicia going forward—confident lyricism, hard-hitting beats, and an authentic, dedicated artist that stays true to her roots and stays repping her hometown of Minneapolis, MN.

STREAM “JAMEICIA” NOW

